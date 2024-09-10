Copperfield Fire reaches 86% containment

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Copperfield Fire, burning just outside of Chiloquin, has reached 86% containment.

It has burned through 3,822 acres.

Crews will continue mop-up efforts to keep the fire within its footprint.

Evacuations around the fire remain the same. More information on areas under evacuation notices can be found on the Klamath County Emergency Management website.

On Wednesday, ODF crews will demobilize, and a local type 4 team will take over command of the fire.

