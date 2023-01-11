Coquille Indian Tribe awards $815 in community grants

NORTH BEND, Ore. – The Coquille Indian Tribe distributed a record-breaking $815,000 in grants to 121 community organizations in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson, and Lane counties.

The grants, made through the Coquille Tribal Community Fund, are a significant increase from last year’s $280,000, bringing the total amount of money distributed by the fund since 2001 to $8.1 million.

“It was humbling to see the list of grant recipients for our Community Fund grants this year,” Tribal Chairman Brenda Meade said. “The incredible amount of work happening by our non-profit organizations reminds us how lucky we are to live here in Southern Oregon. On behalf of the Coquille Tribe, we feel honored to be able to support their hard work.”

The largest grant of $32,689 went to the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team, while smaller grants of $1,000 were awarded to several organizations including Charleston Fishing Families, Coquille Christian Community Church, and the Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival Association.

Jackson County’s largest grant, $25,000, goes to the La Clinica del Valle Family Health Care Center for acute care clinic expansion.

The following is a list of this year’s fund awards:

ADAPT, $4,800

Agness Illahe Rural Fire Protection District, $19,338

ALS Oregon and SW Washington Chapter, $5,000

Animal Shelter Partners, $10,000

Applegate Partnership, Inc., $4,339

Bandon Community Youth Center, $10,000

Bandon Historical Society Museum, $2,400

Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon, $7,280

Boys & Girls Club of Western Lane County, $5,250

Boys & Girls Clubs of Emerald Valley, $5,250

Brookings Area Arts American Music Festival, $2,500

Brookings Community Resource Response, $5,000

Brookings Harbor Community Food Bank, $10,000

Camp Millennium, $6,000

Catholic Community Services of Lane County, $5,000

Center for Community Counseling, $3,000

Central Coos Fire & Rescue, $10,000

Charleston Fishing Families, $1,000

Charleston Rural Fire Protection District, $5,000

Chetco Activity Center, $8,000

Child Center, $5,000

Christians As Family Advocates (CAFA), $2,000

City of North Bend, $9,812

City of Powers Police Department, $10,000

Common Good, $5,000

Community Presbyterian Church, $5,000

Community Supported Shelters, $6,300

Coos Art Museum, $5,000

Coos Bay Area Habitat For Humanity, $5,000

Coos County Fair & Rodeo, $15,000

Coos County Friends of Public Health, $10,000

Coos County Master Gardener Association, $1,150

Coos County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue, $5,170

Coos County Sheriff’s Office, $20,000

Coquille Christian Community Church, $1,000

Coquille Indian Tribe hunter education, $27,217

Coquille Indian Tribe-Fencing, $7,165

Coquille Public Library, $5,000

Coquille School District, $19,500

Crater Lake Academy, $3,500

Creswell Clubhouse, $6,000

Creswell Heritage Foundation, $2,000

Dogs for Better Lives, $7,500

Dolphin Players, Inc., $2,500

Douglas Community Library Association, $7,000

Douglas Public Health Network, $20,000

Egyptian Theatre Preservation Association, $1,250

Elakha Alliance, $4,500

Evergreen Quest, $6,800

Family Center/Douglas County Relief Nursery, $10,000

First Presbyterian Church, Food Cupboard, $7,500

Florence Food Share, $5,910

Frank C High Medal of Honor Post 3440, $4,360

Friendly Kitchen/Meals on Wheels Roseburg, $8,000

Friends of Lakeside Public Library, $2,000

Gold Beach Community Center, $5,000

Habitat for Humanity/Rogue Valley, $5,000

Harmony United Methodist Church, $5,000

Healthy Moves, $1,500

HIV Alliance, $5,500

Jacksonville Community Center, $5,000

Knights of Columbus Council 1261, $4,000

La Clinica del Valle Family Health Care Inc, $25,000

Lighthouse School, $5,000

Little Theatre on the Bay, $5,000

Living Opportunities, $4,000

Looking Glass Youth and Family Services, $5,000

Mapleton Food Share, $5,000

Music Education & Performing Artists Assn., $5,000

Myrtle Point Senior Citizens Center Inc, $10,000

North Bend High School, $10,000

North Bend School District, $3,500

North Bend Senior Center, $4,000

North Medford High School Color Guard, $2,500

Oakland School District No. 1, $10,000

Onward Roseburg, $15,000

Ophelia’s Place, $2,500

Oregon Coast Military Museum, $5,000

Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival, $1,000

Oregon Conservatory of Performing Arts, $3,000

Oregon Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation, $4,000

Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, $7,600

Parenting Now, $5,000

Pelican Bay Arts Association, $5,000

Pelican Harbor Food Bank, $17,790

Peter Britt Gardens Music & Arts Festival, $5,000

Port of Coquille River, $15,000

Power On With Limb Loss, $3,000

Project Youth Plus, $5,000

Reedsport Church of God, Project Blessing, $5,000

Reedsport Volunteer Fire Department, $5,000

Relief Nursery Inc., $5,000

Rogue Valley Family YMCA, $8,000

Rose Circle Mentoring Network, $8,000

Shakespeare in the Park, $3,000

ShelterCare, $4,100

Siuslaw Watershed Council, $2,492

South Coast Clambake Jazz Festival, $3,500

South Coast Hospice & Palliative Care, $3,738

South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team, $32,689

South Coast Youth Football, $5,000

South Lane Family Nursery, $5,000

South Lane Mental Health, $8,000

South West Oregon Public Safety Assn., $8,000

Southern Oregon Jobs with Justice, $5,000

Southern Oregon Navigator, $15,000

SquareOne Villages, $5,000

St Martin’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, $5,000

St Timothy’s Episcopal Church, $4,500

Timothy’s Episcopal Church, $1,500

Vincent de Paul Myrtle Creek, $7,500

Vincent de Paul, $5,000

Triangle Food Box, $4,000

United Way of Jackson County, $5,000

Veterans Legacy, $5,000

Waterfall Community Health Center, $5,000

Wellsprings Friends School, $4,000

Western Oregon University Foundation, $5,800

Wild Rivers Land Trust, $5,000

Womenspace Inc. dba Hope & Safety Alliance, $5,000

The Community Fund accepts grant applications in the fall and focuses on seven areas: education, public safety, arts and culture, environment, historic preservation, health, and problem gaming.