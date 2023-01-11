Coquille Indian Tribe awards $815 in community grants

NORTH BEND, Ore. – The Coquille Indian Tribe distributed a record-breaking $815,000 in grants to 121 community organizations in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson, and Lane counties.
The grants, made through the Coquille Tribal Community Fund, are a significant increase from last year’s $280,000, bringing the total amount of money distributed by the fund since 2001 to $8.1 million.
“It was humbling to see the list of grant recipients for our Community Fund grants this year,” Tribal Chairman Brenda Meade said. “The incredible amount of work happening by our non-profit organizations reminds us how lucky we are to live here in Southern Oregon. On behalf of the Coquille Tribe, we feel honored to be able to support their hard work.”
The largest grant of $32,689 went to the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team, while smaller grants of $1,000 were awarded to several organizations including Charleston Fishing Families, Coquille Christian Community Church, and the Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival Association.
Jackson County’s largest grant, $25,000, goes to the La Clinica del Valle Family Health Care Center for acute care clinic expansion.
The following is a list of this year’s fund awards:
- ADAPT, $4,800
- Agness Illahe Rural Fire Protection District, $19,338
- ALS Oregon and SW Washington Chapter, $5,000
- Animal Shelter Partners, $10,000
- Applegate Partnership, Inc., $4,339
- Bandon Community Youth Center, $10,000
- Bandon Historical Society Museum, $2,400
- Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon, $7,280
- Boys & Girls Club of Western Lane County, $5,250
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Emerald Valley, $5,250
- Brookings Area Arts American Music Festival, $2,500
- Brookings Community Resource Response, $5,000
- Brookings Harbor Community Food Bank, $10,000
- Camp Millennium, $6,000
- Catholic Community Services of Lane County, $5,000
- Center for Community Counseling, $3,000
- Central Coos Fire & Rescue, $10,000
- Charleston Fishing Families, $1,000
- Charleston Rural Fire Protection District, $5,000
- Chetco Activity Center, $8,000
- Child Center, $5,000
- Christians As Family Advocates (CAFA), $2,000
- City of North Bend, $9,812
- City of Powers Police Department, $10,000
- Common Good, $5,000
- Community Presbyterian Church, $5,000
- Community Supported Shelters, $6,300
- Coos Art Museum, $5,000
- Coos Bay Area Habitat For Humanity, $5,000
- Coos County Fair & Rodeo, $15,000
- Coos County Friends of Public Health, $10,000
- Coos County Master Gardener Association, $1,150
- Coos County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue, $5,170
- Coos County Sheriff’s Office, $20,000
- Coquille Christian Community Church, $1,000
- Coquille Indian Tribe hunter education, $27,217
- Coquille Indian Tribe-Fencing, $7,165
- Coquille Public Library, $5,000
- Coquille School District, $19,500
- Crater Lake Academy, $3,500
- Creswell Clubhouse, $6,000
- Creswell Heritage Foundation, $2,000
- Dogs for Better Lives, $7,500
- Dolphin Players, Inc., $2,500
- Douglas Community Library Association, $7,000
- Douglas Public Health Network, $20,000
- Egyptian Theatre Preservation Association, $1,250
- Elakha Alliance, $4,500
- Evergreen Quest, $6,800
- Family Center/Douglas County Relief Nursery, $10,000
- First Presbyterian Church, Food Cupboard, $7,500
- Florence Food Share, $5,910
- Frank C High Medal of Honor Post 3440, $4,360
- Friendly Kitchen/Meals on Wheels Roseburg, $8,000
- Friends of Lakeside Public Library, $2,000
- Gold Beach Community Center, $5,000
- Habitat for Humanity/Rogue Valley, $5,000
- Harmony United Methodist Church, $5,000
- Healthy Moves, $1,500
- HIV Alliance, $5,500
- Jacksonville Community Center, $5,000
- Knights of Columbus Council 1261, $4,000
- La Clinica del Valle Family Health Care Inc, $25,000
- Lighthouse School, $5,000
- Little Theatre on the Bay, $5,000
- Living Opportunities, $4,000
- Looking Glass Youth and Family Services, $5,000
- Mapleton Food Share, $5,000
- Music Education & Performing Artists Assn., $5,000
- Myrtle Point Senior Citizens Center Inc, $10,000
- North Bend High School, $10,000
- North Bend School District, $3,500
- North Bend Senior Center, $4,000
- North Medford High School Color Guard, $2,500
- Oakland School District No. 1, $10,000
- Onward Roseburg, $15,000
- Ophelia’s Place, $2,500
- Oregon Coast Military Museum, $5,000
- Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival, $1,000
- Oregon Conservatory of Performing Arts, $3,000
- Oregon Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation, $4,000
- Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, $7,600
- Parenting Now, $5,000
- Pelican Bay Arts Association, $5,000
- Pelican Harbor Food Bank, $17,790
- Peter Britt Gardens Music & Arts Festival, $5,000
- Port of Coquille River, $15,000
- Power On With Limb Loss, $3,000
- Project Youth Plus, $5,000
- Reedsport Church of God, Project Blessing, $5,000
- Reedsport Volunteer Fire Department, $5,000
- Relief Nursery Inc., $5,000
- Rogue Valley Family YMCA, $8,000
- Rose Circle Mentoring Network, $8,000
- Shakespeare in the Park, $3,000
- ShelterCare, $4,100
- Siuslaw Watershed Council, $2,492
- South Coast Clambake Jazz Festival, $3,500
- South Coast Hospice & Palliative Care, $3,738
- South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team, $32,689
- South Coast Youth Football, $5,000
- South Lane Family Nursery, $5,000
- South Lane Mental Health, $8,000
- South West Oregon Public Safety Assn., $8,000
- Southern Oregon Jobs with Justice, $5,000
- Southern Oregon Navigator, $15,000
- SquareOne Villages, $5,000
- St Martin’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, $5,000
- St Timothy’s Episcopal Church, $4,500
- Timothy’s Episcopal Church, $1,500
- Vincent de Paul Myrtle Creek, $7,500
- Vincent de Paul, $5,000
- Triangle Food Box, $4,000
- United Way of Jackson County, $5,000
- Veterans Legacy, $5,000
- Waterfall Community Health Center, $5,000
- Wellsprings Friends School, $4,000
- Western Oregon University Foundation, $5,800
- Wild Rivers Land Trust, $5,000
- Womenspace Inc. dba Hope & Safety Alliance, $5,000
The Community Fund accepts grant applications in the fall and focuses on seven areas: education, public safety, arts and culture, environment, historic preservation, health, and problem gaming.