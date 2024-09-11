Coquille Indian Tribe to put $8 million in federal grant funding to work

NORTH BEND, Ore. – The Coquille Indian Tribe will soon be putting nearly $8 million in federal grant funding to work on salmon recovery and watershed projects.

Earlier this year, the Tribe received two major NOAA grant awards.

Funds will allow for capacity building as well as providing for a restoration archaeologist supporting implementation projects within the watershed.

Tribal leaders say the grants are an example of what’s possible when State and Tribal resources are brought together in managing fish and wildlife.

“The tribe sees a future where we have really fish-able, swim-able waters.” John Ogan, executive director for the Coquille Tribe’s natural resources office told NBC 5 News. “It’s something you want to take your family down and have a picnic, it’s a reason to put a boat on the river and be able to fish for salmon again.”

Tribal leaders say, though it may take time to see the positive effects of this work they’re looking forward to taking on the project and being stewards of the land we all call home.

