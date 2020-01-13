Corey Booker ends presidential campaign

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Senator Cory Booker is officially ending his Democratic presidential campaign.
Booker, who entered the race for the presidency nearly one year ago, announced Monday morning that he is dropping out.
In a video released on social media, Booker said that he will campaign hard for the eventual Democratic nominee and that he is proud of the ideas he brought to the campaign trail.
Booker only polled at about 2% nationally, didn’t qualify for the most recent debate, and didn’t meet the criteria for the upcoming debate Tuesday night.
The New Jersey senator has also said that the president’s looming impeachment trial could potentially keep him in Washington, and off the stump.
With Booker’s departure, former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick is the only African American candidate in the race.]
Sen. Booker said, “Today I’m suspending my campaign for president with the same spirit with which it began. It is my faith in us, my faith in us together as a nation, that we share common pain and common problems that can only be solved with a common purpose and a sense of common cause. So now I recommit myself to the work. I can’t wait to get back on the campaign trail and campaign as hard as I can for whoever is the eventual nominee, and for candidates up and down the ballot. But for now, I want to say thank you. Campaigning over this last year has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. Meeting you, meeting people across this country who believe, who know, that we may have challenges right now in our nation, but together, we will rise.”