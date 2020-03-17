Home
Coronavirus anxiety not a bad thing, psychologist says

MEDFORD, Ore. — The coronavirus pandemic spreading around the globe is affecting all of us.

But a local doctor says anxiety isn’t always a bad thing.

Ashland psychologist Dr. Cody Christopherson says your anxiety telling you to stay indoors or not be close to others is what’s preventing the spread of this disease.

He says people buying household cleaning items or toilet paper can look like an overreaction.

Yet for some people it’s how they feel safe in a situation that’s beyond their control.

“This is a situation where it’s a little hard to act altruistically because the rewards or the punishments or consequences might be delayed and it might not directly effect you or your family,” said Dr. Christopherson.

He says if you understand the “why” behind what you’re doing, even in what seems like impossible circumstances, it makes it easier for you do it and you will be happier.

