Coronavirus cases growing in Oregon senior care homes

OREGON– Coronavirus cases in senior care homes are growing across the state.
The Oregonian reports 29 nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and adult foster homes have at least one confirmed case of coronavirus as of Monday.
The Department of Human Services database shows more than 2,000 people could be living in the infected senior care homes.
The homes are primarily in the Willamette Valley, the majority are in Portland.
At this time, no cases have been reported at senior care centers in southern Oregon.
