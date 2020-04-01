Home
Coronavirus cases growing in Oregon senior care homes

Coronavirus cases growing in Oregon senior care homes

Local News Top Stories Video , ,

OREGON– Coronavirus cases in senior care homes are growing across the state.

The Oregonian reports 29 nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and adult foster homes have at least one confirmed case of coronavirus as of Monday.

The Department of Human Services database shows more than 2,000 people could be living in the infected senior care homes.

The homes are primarily in the Willamette Valley, the majority are in Portland.

At this time, no cases have been reported at senior care centers in southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »