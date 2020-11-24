Coronavirus death toll continues to rise

(NBC News) – Health experts are repeating their dire warning about Thanksgiving celebrations and the spread of COVID-19 as infections hit new highs ahead of the holiday.
“Every hospital system in north Texas is feeling it right now. We all have significant stretches right now because of our staff shortages,” says Dr. Robert De La Cruz of Parkland Health and Hospital System.
Deaths are up more than 50 percent in nearly half of U.S. states.
The National Guard has been called to El Paso, Texas, where soldiers are now helping transport the bodies of hundreds of COVID-19 victims.
While the death toll rises, millions are still traveling ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, despite a warning from the Centers for Disease Control asking Americans to remain at home.
