Coronavirus deaths hit single day new record

(NBC News) The United States recorded more than 3,300 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, the most yet in a single day.
Health officials warn more difficult days are ahead.
“We are as front-line staff going to have to be making some very difficult decisions about triaging, unfortunately, who gets what care, and who does not,” says Dr. Celine Gounder, a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Advisory Board.
They’re repeating warnings to stay home this holiday as an anticipated 85 million hit the road.
Meanwhile, the federal government has ordered 100 million more doses of Pfizer’s vaccine. Health care workers and residents of long term care facilities are among those currently receiving the vaccine. For most it remains months away.
Read more: http://nbcnews.to/34Ei8b1