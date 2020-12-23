Home
Coronavirus deaths hit single day new record

Coronavirus deaths hit single day new record

Health News News Top Stories U.S. & World ,

(NBC News) The United States recorded more than 3,300 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, the most yet in a single day.

Health officials warn more difficult days are ahead.

“We are as front-line staff going to have to be making some very difficult decisions about triaging, unfortunately, who gets what care, and who does not,” says Dr. Celine Gounder, a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Advisory Board.

They’re repeating warnings to stay home this holiday as an anticipated 85 million hit the road.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ordered 100 million more doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.  Health care workers and residents of long term care facilities are among those currently receiving the vaccine.  For most it remains months away.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/34Ei8b1

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »