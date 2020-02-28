Coronavirus impacting wedding dress industry

PHOENIX, Ore. — The coronavirus is having an impact on the wedding industry.
Many Chinese manufacturers and factories have shut down due to the outbreak. That means fewer Chinese-made wedding dresses and fabrics are making their way to bridal stores in the United States.
Currently, dresses are delayed up to six weeks which could greatly impact a bride who is planning her wedding. The delays have shop owners urging those planning a wedding to not wait on ordering a dress.
Although local bridal shop owner Shirley Johnson says her merchandise hasn’t been affected, she’s staying alert and warning customers.
“The first thing we [would] do, of course, is notify our bride,” said Johnson. “And, of course, if you had to you’d sell your stock right off the rack, if you had a larger size you’d take it down, I mean you’d just do what you have to do.”
Johnson says 95 percent of the merchandise in her store is made in China.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.