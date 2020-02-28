Home
Coronavirus impacting wedding dress industry

Coronavirus impacting wedding dress industry

Local News , , ,

PHOENIX, Ore. — The coronavirus is having an impact on the wedding industry.

Many Chinese manufacturers and factories have shut down due to the outbreak. That means fewer Chinese-made wedding dresses and fabrics are making their way to bridal stores in the United States.

Currently, dresses are delayed up to six weeks which could greatly impact a bride who is planning her wedding. The delays have shop owners urging those planning a wedding to not wait on ordering a dress.

Although local bridal shop owner Shirley Johnson says her merchandise hasn’t been affected, she’s staying alert and warning customers.

“The first thing we [would] do, of course, is notify our bride,” said Johnson. “And, of course, if you had to you’d sell your stock right off the rack, if you had a larger size you’d take it down, I mean you’d just do what you have to do.”

Johnson says 95 percent of the merchandise in her store is made in China.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »