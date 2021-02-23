Coronavirus risk level may be lowered in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The official COVID-19 risk level in Jackson County is being lowered from “extreme” to “high,” according to the Ashland Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber said starting Friday, indoor dining will be allowed but occupancy will be limited to 25% of the maximum capacity or 50 people, whichever is smaller. Theaters and similar indoor entertainment establishments along with indoor recreation and fitness establishments will be subject to identical capacity limits.
In addition, people will be allowed to visit the inside of long-term care facilities like nursing homes.
Even with the relaxed rules for restaurants and retailers, curbside pick-up is still encouraged.
For a PDF copy of the sector risk level guidance chart, visit: https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le3461.pdf