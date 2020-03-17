Coronavirus testing facility open in Rogue Valley

A coronavirus testing location is now open in the Rogue Valley.
It’s located in the parking lot by the south Fred Meyer and Planet Fitness. But officials say it’s not open to everyone.
Asante officials say the coronavirus testing site opened on Friday and will stay open as long as it’s needed.
The site is just for specimen collection.
The coronavirus test is not a blood test, but a swab test. The material is then sent off to a local laboratory.
“Right now, the site will be open to any person who comes in with a physician’s order and that’s any community physician… it’s not just an Asante provider that can do this, it’s any of our community partners,” said Lauren Van Sickle, Asante spokesperson.
Van Sickle says you need to have a doctor’s order to visit the facility and if you don’t have it, you will be turned away.
The site will be open Monday through Friday from 10 to 5 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 pm.
