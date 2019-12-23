Corrections officer allegedly helped smuggle drugs into Oregon prison

PORTLAND, Ore. – An Oregon Department of Corrections officer is facing criminal charges for allegedly conspiring to smuggle drugs to prison inmates.
The Department of Justice said 31-year-old Richard Steven Alberts II worked at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville. During his time there, he allegedly conspired with 27-year-old Joseph Lucio Jimenez to bring methamphetamine and heroin into the prison.
On December 23, Alberts was charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and distribution of heroin. He was released from custody until his trial and placed on administrative leave.
Jimenez faces similar charges and remains in custody due to unrelated criminal allegations.
Alberts’ trial is scheduled for February 25, 2020.