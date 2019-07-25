Cosby accuser settles defamation suit

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (NBC) – bill COSBY’S insurance company settled another defamation suit, this time filed by model Janice Dickinson.
It’s a big win for Dickinson who said Cosby drugged and raped her in 1982.
She testified along with six other accusers in the 2018 trial that led to Cosby’s conviction.
In a press conference Thursday, attorney Lisa Bloom said Dickinson received a very large settlement amount but kept the exact amount confidential.
Dickinson said it was a rough road the last few years and calls the settlement a victory.
Her attorney Lisa Bloom said, “We announce today that we have accepted a very large settlement amount from Bill Cosby’s insurance company. This amount means that Janice will fully and fairly compensated for being branded a liar by Cosby and his representatives. She is free to tell her story for the rest of her life. Whenever and wherever she wants to.”
Dickinson said after the settlement, “My life from then went into a downward spiral. I couldn’t tell, I told few people. But I became different. I lost that innocence. I lost my innocence. And I became just a snarky different in your face attitude because I was basically afraid of men after that.”
Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said American International Group Inc. settled the case without Cosby’s approval.