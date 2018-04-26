Home
Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault

Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault

Crime News Top Stories U.S. & World

NORRISTOWN, Penn. – Following a high-stakes retrial, Bill Cosby was convicted of sexual assault.

A half- dozen women testified that Cosby drugged and assaulted them in the past over period spanning decades.

Cosby repeatedly denied the accusations levied against him.

However, after the trial concluded, the jury returned with the guilty verdict on the second day of deliberations.

80-year-old Cosby now faces a maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars and a fine of up to $25,000 on each count.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2FkCnuD

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics