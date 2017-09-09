Cost of battling Oregon fires nears a quarter billion dollars

Portland, Ore. – The cost of fighting wildfires burning in Oregon is starting to add up.
The latest National Interagency Coordination Center Incident Management Situation Report shows there are 18 active wildfires in the state, adding up to an estimated 448,995 acres.
So far, the cost of fighting the wildfires is approximately $228,562,000.
The largest fire is the Chetco Bar Fire, at about 448,995 acres. There are 1,516 personnel assigned to that fire, costing an estimated $35.8 million
While the Chetco Bar Fire is the largest by acreage, it hasn’t been the most expensive.
The 54,820-acre High Cascades Complex of wildfires holds that distinction, costing just shy of $40 million.
Taxpayer money covers the cost of wildfires suppression, with funds coming from federal, state, and local levels.
You can read NIFC’s September 8 report here: https://www.nifc.gov/nicc/sitreprt.pdf