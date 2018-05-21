Cougar attack leaves one dead

KING COUNTY, Wash. (KING) – Officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Game have shot and killed a cougar believed to be responsible for killing one man and injuring another in a remote area near North Bend, Seattle.
Authorities have identified the survivor as 31-year-old Issac Sederbaum and the deceased victim as 32-year-old SJ Brooks.
The King County Sheriff’s Office says the two men were riding bikes on a gravel road when the cougar attacked them.
Sederbaum was able to get back on his bike after being mauled and rode out of the area.
He is said to be in “satisfactory condition” in a nearby hospital.
Search crews later recovered Brooks’ body.
Wildlife agents say the cougar shot and killed Saturday was a three to four-year-old male, weighing 100 pounds.
DNA testing is being used to determine if it is the same cougar in the attack.
