Cougar spotted by Ashland police officer may still be in the area

ASHLAND, Ore. – An Ashland police officer spotted a cougar while responding to a report of a deer carcass in the city.

The Ashland Police Department said on the morning of April 17, the officer responded to the 100 block of Almond Street to confirm the presence of a dead deer so it could be removed.

When the officer arrived at the scene, it was discovered the carcass was “attended” by a cougar, APD said.

According to officers, distraction techniques were used along with bean bag rounds to chase off the cougar. However, while the efforts were successful in making the cougar flee, it may still be in the area.

APD said if you see a cougar and feel there is a danger, contact dispatchers at 541-446-7206. If there’s no apparent danger, you can report the sighting online at https://gis.ashland.or.us/cougar.

