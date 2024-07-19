Cougar spotted in east Medford driveway

MEDFORD, Ore. – The City of Medford is alerting the community about a cougar sighting in an east Medford neighborhood Thursday night.

According to a Facebook post, surveillance video shows the animal walking through a driveway on the 3500 block of Arizona Drive.

The sighting was reported to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, who is reminding the community of what to do if you come in contact with a cougar.

Stay calm

Never approach a cougar at any time for any reason

Face the cougar and never turn your back toward it

Do not run, running encourages the cougar to chase

Raise your arms, hold small children, don’t bend over

All cougar sightings should be reported to ODFW at 541-826-8774.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.