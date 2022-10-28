Counties receiving early voting ballots ahead of 2022 general election

MEDFORD, Ore. – With the general election just 11 days away, counties have begun reporting early ballot counts.

Jackson County is reporting around 15% ballot turnout, Josephine County is at 13.7%, Klamath sits at 14.4% and Curry County is reporting 20.8%.

In California, Siskiyou County said they have received 19.6% of ballots so far.

Jackson County’s Clerk said numbers show they’ve received fewer ballots this mid-term election compared to this time in 2018.

She said this isn’t uncommon and believes voters could be holding off voting in order to educate themselves about the candidates.

“We’re a little lower than we were in the equal election cycle back in 2018,” Jackson County Clerk Christine Walker said. “But not entirely uncommon. We were coming home at the end of that Friday, the week before the election with about 19% turnout.”

Remember, if you are voting by mail, your ballot does not need to be delivered by election day, it just needs to be postmarked by then.

The change in the law took place earlier this year.