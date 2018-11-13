Counting continues, one week after elections

(NBC News) – Nearly a week after election day, in Florida it’s still a fight to the finish, with razor-thin margins forcing a recount in both the Senate and Governor’s races.
In the Senate battle, Democrat Bill Nelson is demanding every mail-in ballot be counted if postmarked by election day and calling for his opponent, Republican Governor Rick Scott, to recuse himself from any role in the recount process.
Scott, meanwhile, is demanding law enforcement take control of voting machines and ballots.
He’s trying to declare victory and is planning a trip to Washington this week for orientation.
“We need to go forward and start thinking about our agendas. Bill Nelson is clearly a sore loser,” Scott says.
In the governor’s race, Democrat Andrew Gillum, who initially conceded to Republican Ron DeSantis on election night, has reversed course.
It’s a process marked by protests and legal challenges, raising memories of Florida’s presidential recount in 2000.
Hanging over all of it are unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud, including some coming from President Trump, tweeting again Monday, without evidence, “An honest vote count is no longer possible.”
