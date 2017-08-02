Country Crossings crime stats released

Central Point, Ore. – Now that the Country Crossings Music Festival is over, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was able to tally the numbers of festival-related incidents they responded to.
JSCO said they answered roughly 180 calls over the course of the weekend festival.
Deputies made around 12 arrests at the Jackson County Expo, the majority of which were alcohol-related and included DUII, assault, disorderly conduct, trespassing and outstanding warrants.
According to JSCO, most incidents were taken care of without arrests.
Oregon State Police sent four additional troopers to the area to help patrol highways.
Those troopers made several arrests, including 13 impaired drivers, 12 warrants and three drug crimes.
A press release from the sheriff’s office read in part, “All things considered, Sheriff Nathan Sickler is pleased with the law enforcement response, especially considering festival attendees numbered in the thousands–an unusual occurrence for the area. Lessons learned from the first year of the event will be included in the planning for the next year’s festival.”