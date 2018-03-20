Country Crossings Music Festival debuts elevated camping

Central Point, Ore.- Country Crossings Music Festival is offering country music fans a new way to experience the second annual music festival.
The festival has debuted a new camping package offering elevated tents. The unique tents are lifted a few feet off the ground, giving the people inside more privacy and security. Country Crossings Music Festival says the tents will already be set up and ready for anyone who buys the package and will be located in a private campground near the Expo.
In addition to the pitched tent, music fans who buy the package will also receive a camping vehicle pass and a shower pass 3-pack. Festival tickets are sold separately. The tents hold a maximum of two people per tent and only two tents are allowed per order.
Country Crossings Music Festival will be held July 26-29, 2018 at the Jackson County Expo. Eric Church, Brad Paisley and Alan Jackson are among the scheduled headliners.