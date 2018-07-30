Country Crossings stars give a selfie to remember

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Country Crossings 2018 has come and gone, but these selfies will live forever.
Heather Hail was in the pit for Brad Paisley’s concert when Paisley grabbed her cell phone from the crowd.
He and fellow country music star Dustin Lynch then posed for a few selfies on Hail’s cell phone. And it got even better when Paisley saw Heather’s background with a picture of her and her husband, he proceeded to call him from the stage. “Hey Jared, this is Brad Paisley,” he said. “I’m calling from the concert. It’s Brad Paisley, yeah I’m calling from your wife’s phone. No it is, you’ll see this all over YouTube tomorrow. I promise it’s true.
The crowd sure seemed to get a kick out of it.
The above video is courtesy of Janice Moore from West Linn.