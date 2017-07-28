Country Crossings update from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Central Point, Ore. – After the first night of the Country Crossings Music Festival, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is announcing some changes.
The sheriff’s office shared the following in a Facebook post:
Okay folks we have some updated information regarding Country Crossings and some of the mishaps that occurred last night.
First, for the majority of you who waited patiently in the lines and were gracious, thank you. Things could have been much worse, so hats off to you all for that. Your deputies stepped up big time last night and helped with the bus issues even though that was not listed as a task we were to be involved with.
We had some meetings this morning and discussed some the issues we all experienced last night. We have been told the buses will be running much more efficiently tonight and they (28 or so) will be lined up ready to go when the last concert ends. Also, we were told the issues with the beer gardens and beer ticket sales will improve today.
For tonight, after the show, Gate 2 will be the pick up area for those who are camping. Gate 3 will be for GA parking in White City. There will also be a area for handicap and elderly folks to bus at Gate 3.
Penninger Rd. will be closed again, this time more so. We will have marked units preventing traffic from coming down Penninger Rd. from Pine this evening, as this caused more issues and slowed the buses even more.
Please stay hydrated as it is supposed to be hotter today and if you plan on walking after the event, please be mindful of event staff and your deputies, who are all trying to keep things moving and safe.
Take care and enjoy the shows tonight.