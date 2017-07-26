Country Crossings venue inspected by firefighters

Central Point, Ore. – If you’re going to the Country Crossings Music Festival, you’ll be glad to know, the area has been given the thumbs up by fire crews.
They said it passed their fire safety inspection.
Jackson County Fire District 3 spent about two hours making sure tents were fire rated and to checking that fire extinguishers and electrical equipment were working properly.
Officials are also looking at exit strategies.
“We’re going to be looking at potentially 20,000 people in an area like this, in the city limits,” JCFD3 spokesperson Ashley Blakely said. “We want to make sure that people can exit safely but also if there is any other incident here that is happening that emergency personal can get in here safely.
If you’re heading to the festival, be careful–especially when it comes to cooking, parking and smoking.
Crews will check every tent and building in the facility and finish inspection Wednesday.