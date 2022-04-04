Country music singer Wynonna Judd coming to the 2022 Josephine County Fair

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Award-winning country music star Wynonna Judd is coming to Southern Oregon.

Director of the Josephine County Fairgrounds Event Center Tamra Martin sent out the following press release on April 4, 2022:

Josephine County Fair Board is pleased to announce that Wynonna Judd: Herstory & Hits Tour will be live at the Josephine County Fair August 10, 2022.

Once dubbed by Rolling Stone as “The greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline,” Wynonna Judd first gained fame as part of the one of the most successful musical duos of all-time, The Judds, selling over 20-million records worldwide to become music royalty to her fans and critics alike.

A five-time Grammy Award winner in her own right, and recipient of over 60 top industry awards, Wynonna holds multiple gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications from the RIAA of over 10-million units sold for albums released throughout her impressive-year solo career. On top of that unprecedented feat, Wynonna has earned 20 #1 hits and countless charting singles to make her one of the country music’s most celebrated artists of all time.

Wynonna will embark on her first-ever HERSTORY & HITS Tour to commemorate the 30-year anniversary of her debut solo tour, taking fans on a celebratory journey through the musical tapestry that shaped her career. With hits such as “No One Else On Earth,” “I Saw The Light,” “Is It Over Yet?” and more, this once-in-a-lifetime anniversary tour is not be missed!

The Josephine County Fairgrounds & Dutch Bros have teamed together to bring this incredible concert to the Josephine County Fair and are offering discounted general admission tickets for a limited time online at just $20 each. Tickets and more information can be found at Tickets & Deals (josephinecountyfairgrounds.com).

Stay tuned, this is one of many exciting entertainment opportunities coming our way for the 2022 Josephine County Fair. Remember, gate admission is free for the 2022 Fair making every day a great day to be at the Fair!