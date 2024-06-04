Country Queer Summer Fest kicks off Pride Month in the Applegate Valley

APPLEGATE VALLEY, Ore. – June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month and the Country Queer Summer Fest was the first in a month full of events in the Rogue Valley.

The second annual event took place on Saturday at Electric Gardens Flower Farm in the Applegate Valley.

Festival founders Fox and Lycan Delmar say they created this festival for the BIPOC queer folks in the more rural parts of Oregon so they could still feel a sense of community and togetherness.

“One of the things for house Delmar is uplifting BIPOC voices, you know,” said Lycan Delmar. “As a person who is Native American and a 2 spirit, I’m not normally seen along my walks beside, we’re not normally seen within the LGBT community, and that was another reason for starting this.”

Fox Delmar tells NBC5 News they hope to continue the event annually.

“We just want to get bigger and bigger, because there’s so many rural queers out there.”

NBC5 News will be sharing more ways to celebrate Pride Month throughout the coming weeks.

Medford Pride will be held June 22 at Pear Blossom Park.

