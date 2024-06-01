County officials request audit of grant funds related to 2020 wildfires

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Jackson County Board of Commissioners is asking the state to review and audit grant funding designed to help the community recover from the Almeda and South Obenchain fires.

Commissioners are concerned about how Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) is administering the Community Development Block Grant. Specifically, the board has concerns about the process used by OHCS.

The county says OHCS inconsistently and indiscriminately applied and communicated conflicts of interest during the process, including Commissioner Dave Dotterrer’s role.

It also says it’s ‘seriously’ concerned that OHCS intends to take a 30% administration fee on the funds. This would result in the Rogue Valley getting $4 million less to recover from the September 2020 fires.

NBC5 News reached out to OHCS for comment, but has not heard back.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.