Couple arrested at Country Crossings for elder exploitation

Central Point, Ore. – A Grants Pass couple were arrested while trying to enter the Country Crossings Music Festival with tickets they had bought using funds from an elderly financial exploitation victim.
Oregon State Police said 48-year-old Martha Coghill was a caregiver for an 83-year-old Grants Pass resident.
According to OSP, an investigation revealed Martha Coghill and her husband, 55-year-old Donald Coghill, stole around $50,000 from the elderly victim over the course of two years.
Police said they used the victim’s credit card and checking account to pay for items such as utility bills, cellular phone service, liquor, concert tickets and a used car.
On July 27, the Coghills were arrested when they tried to enter the Country Crossings Music Festival with tickets purchased using money from the victim’s account.
Marth Coghill was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on charges of criminal mistreatment, theft and aggravated theft.
Donald Coghill was charged with theft.
Police will release more information when it becomes available.