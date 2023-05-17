Couple becomes first Korean-American winemakers in Oregon

HILLSBORO, Ore. (NBC) – Oregon’s Willamette Valley is home to more than 700 wineries. Domaine Drouhin, Yamhill, Bjornson, and now Cho.

Lois Cho said, “Initially when we had named our winery we weren’t going to name it after ourselves. Will anyone buy a wine with an Asian American or Asian name on it? And at some point, like we just said to ourselves like, let’s just do it. Let’s just embrace it and be ourselves.”

Dave and Lois Cho did make a name for themselves, becoming the first Korean-American winemakers in the state, according to the regional wine association.

To make their dream a reality, Dave went back to school for wine-making and Lois left her job as a nurse practitioner to become CEO of Cho Wines.

Their journey has been a family affair with three kids and grandma along for the ride.

Sourcing grapes from nearby vineyards until they had their own, the Chos launched their label during the pandemic reaching customers through social media.

Nationwide there are only a few dozen AAPI vintners. But Asian immigrants are deeply rooted in building some of the earliest wineries along the West Coast.

In the mid-1800s Chinese laborers who had worked on the railroads also helped plant vines and excavate wine caves in California’s Sonoma Valley.

Nearly two centuries later, the Chos are breaking barriers, too. Their budding business is growing toward a future estate. And they’re beginning to see the fruits of their labor.

