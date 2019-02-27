Couple buys out hotel for homeless in the snow

“That was my goal. I saw your post on Facebook and I couldn’t pass it,” Amberly Batten, responded.
Amberly Batten and her husband Ryan couldn’t pass up the opportunity to help people in need.
“I had seen some posts about some people who were homeless that were contemplating suicide because they were cold and didn’t have anywhere to go and that hit something in my core, I had to do something,” Batten said.
The Battens paid for 45 rooms at Americas Best Value Inn in Medford so those struggle with homelessness would be off the frigid streets, and in a warm hotel room.
“That was our goal we wanted to make sure as many people as possible could have somewhere warm to sleep tonight,” Batten said.
One of the many people who will be staying in the hotel tonight is 8-year-old Osiris Lewis. Osiris was extra excited to stay in the hotel because the 27th is a special day.
“The reason why is because it’s my birthday tomorrow and I’d like to not spend my birthday in a vehicle. I’d like to be in a room,” Osiris said.
Many people in the community stepped in to help. The Battens, along with other families, sponsored rooms at Americas Best Value Inn for the homeless, making it possible for Osiris to spend his birthday outside of their car.
“A couple came in and paid for 45 hotel rooms and it makes me cry so we have an awesome community and that’ll save lives tonight,” Mayne said.
In addition to those who sponsored rooms, Americas Best Value Inn lowered room rates to 45 dollars to help make it easier for people to pay for shelter.
The Joy Riders club also donated more than 52 pizzas to those who were staying at the hotel.
