Couple involved in Hwy. 140 motorcycle accident identified

Jackson County, Ore.- The victims in a deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 140 have been identified.
Oregon State Police say Michael Millette, 69, was driving the motorcycle on Highway 140 when he crashed about 18 miles east of White City. Investigators believe Millette didn’t realize that traffic had slowed down. They say he laid the motorcycle down and crossed the westbound lane before hitting the guardrail.
Millette was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, Virginia, was a passenger on the motorcycle and was in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.
The couple is from Grants Pass.