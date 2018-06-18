Couple rescued from storm-tossed sailboat

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. (KGW) – A husband and wife in their late 60s were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Saturday after their sailboat flipped over on the last leg of a 17-year journey.
The couple, James and Joy Carey, lived on the 46-foot boat for nearly three decades as they fulfilled their dream of sailing around the world.
They had just one day left and 150 miles to go when they ran into some unexpected weather off the coast of Grays Harbor, Washington.
The couple held onto the sailboat as it flipped over in the storm and somehow managed to activate their emergency locator beacon.
They then had to jump off the boat into the waves before being rescued by the Coast Guard helicopter that responded.
The Careys were treated for hypothermia at a Coast Guard station in Oregon.
James had to get stitches for a deep gash above his eye after being hit in the face by items that had broken loose on board.
