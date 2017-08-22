Couple weds during total solar eclipse

Madras, Ore. (NBC) – The eclipse viewing in Oregon turned into a double ring ceremony for one couple.
This moment was the peak of planning for Michael and Julie, tying the knot right at the moment of full eclipse.
When the ring of light appeared behind the moon, Michael slipped a ring onto Julie’s finger and it was official. Michael and Julie are now husband and wife.
As the light began to return, their friends and witnesses showered the couple with flower petals.
Michael said of his bride, “She eclipses the eclipse.”