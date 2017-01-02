Home
Couple welcomes first Rogue Valley baby born in the New Year

Medford, Ore., — One exciting way to ring in the new year, with a new born baby!

The first baby of 2017 in the Rogue Valley was born at 12:55 this morning at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

Rocky-Ray Allen Hutchinson is now one of five children.

The Eagle Point family says they knew he would be a New Years baby.

“I called it. It’s exciting. But yeah she did. I said he’d be 7.2 born on New Years Day around one. And he was born at 12:55, 7.2 on New Years Day.” said parents, Shane and Janelle Hutchinson.

Rocky-Ray received a basket full of goodies as part of being the first baby born in the new year.

