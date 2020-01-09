Court approves border wall funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Trump administration will now be allowed to use military funding to build a border wall.
A court of appeals in New Orleans overturned a lower court’s ruling, allowing President Trump to use $3.6 billion for the wall’s construction.
Last month, a Texas court blocked the reallocation plan designated for the U.S.-Mexico border.
The money will now come from the military’s construction funds, granting the Department of Defense usage for 127 construction projects.
In a statement, the White House called the ruling a “victory,” saying they’re committed to keeping borders secure.