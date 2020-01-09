Home
Court approves border wall funding

Court approves border wall funding

News Politics Top Stories U.S. & World

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Trump administration will now be allowed to use military funding to build a border wall.

A court of appeals in New Orleans overturned a lower court’s ruling, allowing President Trump to use $3.6 billion for the wall’s construction.

Last month, a Texas court blocked the reallocation plan designated for the U.S.-Mexico border.

The money will now come from the military’s construction funds, granting the Department of Defense usage for 127 construction projects.

In a statement, the White House called the ruling a “victory,” saying they’re committed to keeping borders secure.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »