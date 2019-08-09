Court docs show why OSP was investigating man killed at GP office

According to the documents, in April of this year, Jones was accused of showing his girlfriend a video of him sexually abusing an 8-year-old boy. Detectives interviewed Jones in May at the Oregon State Police office in Grants Pass to question him and examine his phone. The report said when Jones told investigators he previously went to prison for a similar situation and knew he was being recorded, he said, “If this happens again, I swear to God I’m going to die first before you guys ever [expletive] my life over again.”
Jones eventually signed a consent form for detectives to search his phone.
On Tuesday, Jones was shot and killed when troopers said he reached for an officer’s weapon while he was at the OSP office. Those at the District Attorney’s office said the officers involved in the altercation received some minor injuries.