Court filings show Biden still mulling over border wall

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) — No plans have been made to resume, modify or stop the wall construction at the US-Mexico border.
Court documents show the Biden administration is still working out what to do with the project.
In a court filing, the Justice Department told the US District Court the executive branch is continuing to work on developing a plan.
The filing is part of an ongoing case challenging former President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration.
Trump’s emergency order allowed his administration to use government funds for border wall construction.
When President Joe Biden was sworn in, he swiftly ordered a pause on all border wall construction plus, a review of the funds and project.
No timeline has been given for a decision on whether or not to continue with the wall.