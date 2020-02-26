Court ruling clears way for nation’s first supervised injection site

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (KYW/CNN) – A federal judge has cleared the way for the nation’s first supervised injection site. They’re a place people can go to use illegal drugs under medical supervision. Advocates say they help save lives.
Experts estimate an overdose prevention site in Philadelphia could dozens of lives each year.
The non-profit group Safehouse says the Philadelphia site could open as soon as next week.
Safehouse cofounder Ronda Goldfein said, “South Philly is our first site because one person a week dies in the area that this site will serve. We know we can do better. Our goal is to get people off the streets, save their lives and get them into treatment when they are ready.”
Meanwhile, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says it will appeal the ruling.