COVID-19 boosters approved for all adults

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The CDC endorsed the FDA’s expanded COVID-19 vaccine recommendations to include all adults.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration both agree that all fully vaccinated adults in the U.S can now get a COVID-19 booster.

Both bodies made announcements Friday.

Previously, only those who were 65 years or older and adults who were at high risk of getting the disease were eligible.

The FDA decided to expand the emergency use authorization after a Phase 3 trial showed boosters are safe and have an efficacy of 95% against symptomatic COVID-19.

Officials at the CDC voted unanimously Friday to open the shots to all adults six months after they complete a full course of coronavirus vaccinations.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said, “After critical scientific evaluation, today’s unanimous decision carefully considered the current state of the pandemic, the latest vaccine effectiveness data over time, and review of safety data from people who have already received a COVID-19 primary vaccine series and booster. Booster shots have demonstrated the ability to safely increase people’s protection against infection and severe outcomes and are an important public health tool to strengthen our defenses against the virus as we enter the winter holidays. Based on the compelling evidence, all adults over 18 should now have equitable access to a COVID-19 booster dose.”

To find vaccines near you, visit http://www.vaccines.gov