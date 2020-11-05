COVID-19 case puts Josephine County Jail on lockdown

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine County Jail is on lockdown after an inmate tested positive for COVID-19.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on October 30, five inmates showed signs of flu-like symptoms. In accordance with jail protocol, the inmates were quarantined in negative-airflow cells and tested for COVID-19, according to deputies.
On November 4, the results of tests were returned to the sheriff’s office. Three of them were negative, but one was positive, deputies said.
The inmate who tested positive had been behind bars since the middle of September.
The sheriff’s office said the jail was placed on lockdown and everyone will be tested for COVID-19. Results should be back before Monday.