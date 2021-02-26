COVID-19 cases on the rise nationwide after weeks of decline

(NBC News) After three weeks of declining infections, COVID-19 appears to on the rise again.
“Cases have been increasing in the last three days compared to the prior week,” Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky reported Friday.
That jump could be the result of new coronavirus strains.
Meanwhile, there could soon be a new weapon in the battle against the virus.
A panel of experts is considering FDA emergency approval of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.
The medicine requires just one shot and can be kept in a normal refrigerator and appears effective against new virus variants.
Final approval could come in the next week.
Read more: http://nbcnews.to/3suVzyT