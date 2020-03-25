COVID-19 claims two more lives in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Two additional people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the state’s total up to 10.
On the morning of March 25, the Oregon Health Authority also reported 57 new cases of COVID-19. There are now 266 confirmed cases in Oregon. The latest reported cases are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (4), Douglas (2), Jackson (1), Josephine (1), Lane (1), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Marion (11), Multnomah (8), Washington (20), Yamhill (1).
The ninth COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old Clackamas County woman. The tenth was a 73-year-old Marion County woman. They both had underlying health conditions.
For the latest numbers, visit http://www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus