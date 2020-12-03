COVID-19 daily death toll hits new record in U.S.

The virus claimed more than 2,700 American lives. 100,000 are hospitalized, and twice that many tested positive in a single day.
Health experts warn more record-breaking numbers are sure to come.
“I do think unfortunately, before we see February, we could be close to 450,000 Americans have died from this virus,” warns Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Robert Redfield.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force now warns our nation is in a “very dangerous place,” not only with the illness, but also income.
20 million are unemployed, more than 50 million are facing food shortages and nearly seven million face eviction.
