COVID-19 death toll much higher than official reports, analysis suggests

SEATTLE, Wash. (NBC) – A new analysis suggests the global death toll from COVID-19 may be double what has been reported.
The researchers compared the actual number of all deaths caused during the pandemic with the number of anticipated deaths from all causes based on pre-pandemic trends.
Based on that, they estimate that nearly 6.9 million people around the world had died from COVID-19. That is more than double the over 3.2 million deaths reported by the world health organization.
And in the U.S., the analysis estimates that 905,000 people died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. But according to the CDC, more than 576,000 deaths have been recorded as of Thursday evening.
The scientists say the increased death toll may be a result of insufficient testing.