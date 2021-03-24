COVID-19 infection after vaccination rare, study suggests

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC) — A new study found that it’s rare to get COVID-19 after being vaccinated but it can happen.
California researchers looked at over 36,000 healthcare workers who had received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
A total of 379 people ended up testing positive for COVID-19 with the majority of the cases occurring within the first two weeks after the first dose.
But, among the over 28,000 workers who received both doses, a total of 37 had tested positive.
However, only 7 of the infections happened at least 15 days after the second shot.