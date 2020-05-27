COVID-19 insider trading update

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Justice Department closed insider trading investigations into three senators who sold off stocks following early briefings on the coronavirus.
Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia was one of four senators the DOJ focused on in connection with stock sales made after early briefings on the virus.
She said she is not involved in such decisions, which are made by a third party.
Oklahoma Republican James Inhofe, who was also a focus of the probe, says he too is not involved in his investment decisions.
California Democrat Dianne Feinstein’s husband made the stock trade in question. She said her assets are in a blind trust.
Representatives for all three senators say they’ve been told the DOJ is dropping the probe.
The inquiry into a fourth senator, North Carolina Republican Richard Burr, continues.
He directed his own stock sales, but says he relied on public news reports, not inside information.
All four senators are members of the Intelligence Committee and, according to senate aides, received a number of briefings and intelligence reports in January and February, NBC News reports.
The intelligence remains classified and it’s not clear what warnings the senators were given and exactly when.
Senator Burr has temporarily stepped aside as chair of the committee.