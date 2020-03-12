Home
COVID-19: List of local canceled events

The following is a list of local events canceled or postponed due to the novel coronavirus:

  • ACCESS Senior Fair – postpone until April 28
  • Ashland Rotary Crab Feed – canceled
  • Brookings-Harbor School District – schools remain open, all non-essential school-related events canceled
  • Craterian events – canceled for the next four weeks
  • Flea Market at the Medford Armory – canceled for March 15
  • Grants Pass School District – schools remain open, all non-essential school-related events canceled
  • Jordan World Circus in Josephine County – canceled
  • Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt in Medford – canceled
  • Klamath County School District – schools remain open, all non-essential school-related events canceled
  • Live to Dance – canceled, may continue as a “virtual events”
  • OSSA – all remaining winter state championships canceled
  • Poetry Out Loud – canceled
  • Sky Lakes health fair – canceled
  • The Oregon Cheese Festival – postponed until June 21 and 22
  • University of Oregon – all non-essential events and gatherings of more than 50 people canceled
  • Women’s History Event at the Ashland Library – moved to a “virtual event” at http://www.storiesofsouthernoregon.com

