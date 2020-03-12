COVID-19: List of local canceled events

The following is a list of local events canceled or postponed due to the novel coronavirus:
- ACCESS Senior Fair – postpone until April 28
- Ashland Rotary Crab Feed – canceled
- Brookings-Harbor School District – schools remain open, all non-essential school-related events canceled
- Craterian events – canceled for the next four weeks
- Flea Market at the Medford Armory – canceled for March 15
- Grants Pass School District – schools remain open, all non-essential school-related events canceled
- Jordan World Circus in Josephine County – canceled
- Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt in Medford – canceled
- Klamath County School District – schools remain open, all non-essential school-related events canceled
- Live to Dance – canceled, may continue as a “virtual events”
- OSSA – all remaining winter state championships canceled
- Poetry Out Loud – canceled
- Sky Lakes health fair – canceled
- The Oregon Cheese Festival – postponed until June 21 and 22
- University of Oregon – all non-essential events and gatherings of more than 50 people canceled
- Women’s History Event at the Ashland Library – moved to a “virtual event” at http://www.storiesofsouthernoregon.com