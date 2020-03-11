COVID-19 officially a “pandemic,” according to WHO

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – The coronavirus COVID-19 is officially a pandemic. The World Health Organization made that declaration on Wednesday, something it has been reluctant to do.
The WHO director says the agency is “deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity.”
He said some countries have been able to suppress and control the outbreak, but others have failed to react quickly enough.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “In the past two weeks. The number of cases of COVID-19 outside China has increased 13 fold and the number of affected countries has tripled that. There are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 people have lost their lives. Thousands more are fighting for their lives in hospitals. In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of days and the number of affected countries climb even higher. WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the globe and we’re deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction. We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic. Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It’s a word that if misused, can cause unreasonable fear or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death.
“Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of that threat posed by the virus. It doesn’t change what WHO is doing and it doesn’t change what countries should do. We have never been before seeing a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus. This is the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus. And we have never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled at the same time. WHO has been in full response mode since we were notified of the first cases and we have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rang the alarm bell loud and clear.”
Officials say labeling COVID-19 a “pandemic” does not automatically trigger any specific actions other than underscoring the seriousness and need to step up the fight even more.