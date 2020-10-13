COVID-19 on the rise in the U.S.

(NBC News) COVID-19 cases are on the rise across much of the country.
Seven states set single-day records over the last several days, and the U.S. is now averaging around 50,000 new cases per day.
In Wisconsin, the positivity rate is nearly 20 percent.
“Over the last month our hospitalizations have nearly tripled,” says Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.
A new field hospital is set to open Wednesday to help deal with the surge.
Oklahoma City is reporting Intensive Care Units are above capacity.
“We are entering a really dangerous time entering the wintertime when we know respiratory illnesses like to transmit themselves at a high baseline so this is very concerning,” says NBC News Medical Contributor Dr. Vin Gupta.
Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson has announced a pause on its vaccine trials, which are now in the final stage, because of an “unexplained illness” in a study participant.
The company says its following safety protocols and that pauses are not uncommon.
Eli Lilly has also paused its phase three antibody treatment trial due to safety concerns.
